May 28 Prep Sports Roundup

Oregon Class 1A Track and Field Championships

Trout Lake’s Jayden Kusky won the boys’ shot put on day one of the meet at Hayward Field in Eugene.  Kusky won with a distance of 52’ 2 ½”.  Renan Christiansen of Sherman also placed in the event, taking fifth.  Trout Lake’s Jade Miller was second and teammate Riley Rickman eighth in the girls’ pole vault.  Chloe Simpson of Sherman was third and Bailey Udey of South Wasco seventh in the girls high jump.  In the girls’ discus, Hailee Pechanec of Dufur was third and Trout Lake’s Aurora Zoller fifth.  The girls’ long jump saw Cora Sharp of Trout Lake take fourth, Glenwood’s Giana Jackson sixth, and Simpson seventh.  Horizon Christian’s Joshua Carley was fifth in the boys’ 3000 meters.  Local highlights in preliminaries included Melody Stock of Trout Lake with the best time in the girls’ 800 meters, Ezekiel Marble of Lyle-Wishram qualified for finals in both boys’ hurdles races, and Jacey Calloway did the same in both girls’ hurdles events.  The final day of the meet is today.

 

Washington Class 1A Track and Field Championships

Columbia’s Samantha Evans was second in the girls’ high jump on Thursday.  Her jump of 5’4” trailed only Omak’s Kamdin Carlton, who won with a leap of 5’6”.  In preliminaries, Stevenson’s Jude Travinski finished seventh to advance to the final in the boys’ 100 meters.  The event continues through Saturday in Yakima.

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