May 27 Prep Sports Roundup

Oregon Class 5A Baseball First Round

Summit 3, Hood River Valley 0: The Eagles could not generate consistent offense at the plate, even though Kingston McAdam and Maverick Hockett each had a pair of hits. Riley Via’s two-run double in the second inning for the Summit was the key hit of the ball game.

Oregon Class 4A Baseball First Round

Junction City 8, The Dalles 3: The Riverhawks jumped out to a two-run lead in the top of the first on three straight hits, but the Tigers scored four in the bottom of the first, and broke the game open with three runs in the bottom of the fifth. Finley Corbin and Avery Schwartz each had two hits and a run batted in for the Riverhawks.

Oregon Class 5A Softball First Round

Eagle Point 4, Hood River Valley 2: HRV’s usually potent offense was limited to three hits by Eagle Point’s Brylee Leonardo, as Eagle Point scored a run in the first and then three in the fourth to take control of the game. Hood River’s Grace Rowan struck out 13 in the game.

Oregon Class 4A Softball First Round

Astoria 4, The Dalles 3: Astoria strung together three straight base hits in the bottom of the seventh inning to score three times and come back to win, with the tiebreaking run scoring on a wild pitch. Bryce Newby had given the Riverhawks the lead with a two-run homer in the top of the fifth inning.