May 27 Prep Sports Roundup: Riverhawks Advance To Quarterfinals

Oregon Class 4A Softball First Round

The Dalles 10, Hidden Valley 0:  The Riverhawks smashed five home runs, two by Morgan Donivan, to advance to the quarterfinals.  Madalynn Sagapolutele, Siyra Faulkner, and Ava Graves also homered for The Dalles.  Faulkner and Riley Wilcox combined to pitch a one-hitter.  The Riverhawks move on to host fellow Tri-Valley Conference member Gladstone in the quarterfinals.  The Dalles won two out of three games in the regular season series between the two clubs.  The game will be Friday at 5 p.m. at 16th Street Park.

 

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