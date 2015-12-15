May 26 Prep Sports Roundup: Eagles Advance To 5A Baseball Quarterfinals

Oregon Class 5A Baseball First Round

#2 Hood River Valley 8, #15 Crescent Valley 3: Elliott Dillingham’s two-run triple capped a four-run bottom of the third inning that gave the Eagles the lead for good. Dillingham drove in three runs and Kingston McAdam had two RBI to lead HRV to their 21st win of the season. Bodie Stuben struck out six over four innings of scoreless relief on the mound to earn the win for the Eagles. HRV will host tenth-ranked Ridgeview in the quarterfinals on Friday at 5 p.m. at Traner Field.

#10 Ridgeview 6, #7 LaSalle 3

#1 Corvallis 3, #16 Canby 1

#8 Thurston 4, #9 Bend 2

#12 West Albany 5, #5 Crater 2

#4 Summit 8, #13 Eagle Point 0

#14 Silverton 9, #3 North Eugene 1

#6 Central 5, #11 Wilsonville 3

Oregon Class 4A Softball First Round

#14 Hidden Valley at #3 The Dalles, today at 5 p.m. at 16th Street Park…winner plays Gladstone in the quarterfinal on Friday.

#11 Gladstone 5, #6 Central 3

#1 Scappoose 8, #16 Sweet Home 0

#9 Estacada 5, #8 Baker 3

#5 Marist 1, #12 Stayton 0

#4 Astoria 7, #13 North Bend 0

#7 Henley 12, #10 Pendleton 8

#2 St. Helens 11, #15 Junction City 1