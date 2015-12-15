May 23-24 Prep Sports & May 26 Baseball/Softball Playoffs

Baseball

Hood River Valley 6, Centennial 2: Davis Parr hit a grand slam with one out in the top of the seventh inning to give the Eagles the win in their final regular season game. HRV travels to play Summit in the first round of the Oregon Class 5A playoffs on Tuesday.

Softball

Hood River Valley 17, Centennial 0: The Eagles scored 16 runs in the second inning, as Gracyn Hanshaw had three hits and three runs batted in during the frame. Isa Rivera doubled twice, tripled, and drove in four runs, while Grace Rowan also had four RBI. The Eagles host Eagle Point for round one of the Oregon Class 5A playoffs on Tuesday.

Boys Soccer

Washington Class 1A Quarterfinal

Columbia 3, King’s 0: The Bruins posted their second shutout in as many days to reach the state semifinals. Matthew Miller’s early corner kick was deflected into the net by a King’s defender, and Issac Reynoso and Matthew Carrillo would add goals for the Bruins, who had defeated Highland 1-0 in a first round game on Friday. CHS will take on The Bush School of Seattle in the semifinals on Friday in Federal Way.

Oregon Class 5A Boys Tennis Tournament at West Hills Racquet Club

Singles

Hood River Valley’s Judah Caudill won in the first round by coming back to defeat Rikuya Kasai of Springfield 2-6, 6-1, 6-1, but lost in the quarterfinal to Aiden Cruz of Caldera 6-0, 6-0.

Oregon Class 5A Girls Tennis Tournament at West Hills Racquet Club

Singles

Kendall Sales of HRV reached the consolation final before losing to Audrey Gardner of Silverton 6-1, 6-0.

Doubles

Hood River’s Jena Hager and Poppy Mooney won one out of three matches.

Washington Girls Class 1A Tennis Tournament at Yakima

Doubles

Samia Rudd and Piper Rudd of Stevenson won two out of four matches to finish fourth

Track and Field

Jack Miller’s win in the boys’ javelin was the highlight for Hood River Valley at the Northwest Oregon Conference Championships at Canby. Miller won with a toss of 165’ 4 ¼”. The HRV boys were in a tie for third in the team standings, while the HRV girls finished fourth.

Oregon High School Lacrosse Association Playoffs

First Round

Sherwood 12, Hood River Valley 1

Boys Volleyball

Oregon Class 5A Boys Tournament at Olympus Sports Center, Hillsboro

Hood River Valley vs. Parkrose

Tuesday Schedule

Baseball

Class 5A First Round: Hood River Valley at Summit, 5 p.m. (airtime on KIHR at 4:45 p.m.)

Class 4A First Round: The Dalles at Junction City, TBA

Softball

Class 5A First Round: Eagle Point at Hood River Valley, 5 p.m.

Class 4A First Round: The Dalles at Astoria, 4 p.m.