May 22 Prep Sports Roundup

Softball

The Dalles 3, Dallas 2 (12 innings): The Riverhawks broke a scoreless tie with three runs in the top of the twelfth inning, then hung on as the Dragons answered with two in the bottom of the half. Maddie Brock and Bryce Newby had run-scoring doubles for the Riverhawks, while Siyra Faulkner struck out 16 in going the distance in the circle.

Track and Field

The Dalles grabbed three more first place finishes on the final day of the Tri-Valley Conference Championships in Prineville. River McClure won the boys’ 300 meter hurdles in a time of 38.4 seconds, Julian Morehouse won the pole vault clearing a height of 14″ 4″, and the 4 by 100 meter relay team finished first in a time of 42.8 seconds. The Riverhawk boys finished third overall and the girls fifth, with Crook County winning both team titles.

Horizon Christian is the boys’ leader and Echo is first in the girls ‘standings, with Trout Lake second in both, after the first day of the Oregon Class 1A Special District 3 Championships at South Wasco. Horizon Christian received first place finishes from Caleb Caldwell in the boys’ 3,000 meters and Landon Whitaker in the boys’ long jump, while for Trout Lake Sawyer Dean won the boys’ pole vault and Melody Stock topped the girls’ 3,000. The meet concludes today in Maupin.

Columbia’s girls finished second at the Southwest Washington Class 1A District Championships at Seton Catholic. Saylor Hague won the 300 girls’ meter hurdles, Samantha Evans took first in the girls’ high jump, and the Bruins’ 4 by 100 meter relay team was also victorious.

Goldendale’s Matthew Gray finished third in both the boys 100 and 200 meters and fourth in the long jump at the Washington Class 2B District Championships at Central Washington University. The Timberwolves’ Seth Wilder was second in the boys’ shot put, and Emma Meagher was fourth in the girls’ 3200 meters and fifth in the 800 and 1600.