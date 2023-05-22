May 22-23 Prep Sports Roundup

Track and Field

Hood River Valley’s girls grabbed seven entries to the Oregon Class 5A meet and the boys six out of the Northwest Oregon Conference Championships at Putnam. Georgiana Williams won both the girls’ 100 and 200 meters to highlight the final day of competition for Hood River Valley.

Horizon Christian was the boys’ champion and Trout Lake the girls’ winner at the Oregon Class 1A Special District 3 Championships in Maupin. Lyle-Wishram’s Ezekiel Marble and Trout Lake’s Jayden Kusky each won two events in boys’ competition, while Sherman’s Chloe Simpson, Trout Lake’s Melody Stock, and Dufur’s Jacey Calloway were dual event winners in the girls’ half of the meet.

Tennis

Hood River Valley’s three entries in the Oregon Class 5A Tennis Championships all won their first round match before falling in the quarterfinals. HRV’s Kaylin Mitchell reached the final eight in girls’ singles, as did Charlotte Fuller and Anna Dalbey in girls’ doubles, and Kane & Kash Wagner in boys’ doubles.

The Dalles’ Dante Kim won one out of three matches at the Oregon Class 4A Tennis Championships in boys’ singles.

Stevenson’s Emma Owens won one out of three matches in singles at the Washington Class 1A Tournament in Yakima, while Columbia’s Anya Romero and Gigi Clark lost both of their matches in doubles.

Oregon Class 2A Baseball First Round

Toledo 11, Sherman 1

Baseball

Hood River Valley 13, Centennial 0: Kingston McAdam, Bodie Stuben, and Tyson Harjo had two runs batted in apiece as the Eagles reached the 20 win mark for the first time since 2016.

Softball

Hood River Valley 13, Centennial 9: Isa Rivera went five for five as the Eagles collected 20 hits. Graceyn Hanshaw, Kenadie Lucas, and Reagan Mooney had three RBI apiece as HRV finished the season with a three-game winning streak.

Tuesday Schedule

Oregon Class 5A Baseball First Round

Crescent Valley at Hood River Valley, 5 p.m.

Wednesday Schedule

Oregon Class 4A Softball First Round

Hidden Valley at The Dalles, 5 p.m.