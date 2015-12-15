May 21 Prep Sports Roundup

Baseball

The Dalles 9, Molalla 1: Hunter Bustos drove in three runs as the Riverhawks knocked Molalla out of share of first place in the Tri-Valley Conference, and gave themselves a chance at a Class 4A playoff berth as an at-large team. Evan Ortega pitched a four-hitter, striking out nine. The Dalles will learn if their OSAA ranking will be good enough for a playoff berth on Saturday.

Softball

The Dalles 14, Molalla 4: Ainslee Eisland went four for five and drove in three runs as the Riverhawks to finish their Tri-Valley Conference season with a league title. Morgan Donivan homered as the Riverhawks will now wait to find out who they play in round one of the Oregon Class 4A playoffs on Tuesday.

Washington Class 1A Softball Tournament First Round

Lynden Christian 17, Columbia 6: The Lyncs offense was relentless scoring in all five innings. Danica Herman had three hits for the Bruins, who finish the season with a 17-10 record.

Track and Field

The Dalles earned 14 state meet berths for the boys and nine for the girls at the Tri-Valley Conference championships as both the Riverhawk boys and girls finished second in the team standings. For the boys, David McCracken won both the 100 and 200 meters, Noah Preston was victorious in the 400, Derek Goulart was first in the high jump, and the four by 400 meter relay team won its race. Riverhawk winners for the girls on the second day of the meet included Evelyn Rogers in the shot put and Flamingo Duyck in the 800.

Columbia’s Samantha Evans won girls’ high jump to help the CHS girls finish in a tie for third at the Southwest Washington Class 1A District Championships at Seton Catholic.

The Oregon Class 1A Special District 3 Championships started Thursday at South Wasco, and will continue through today. Among the area winners in day one finals were Dufur’s Zeb Stelzer in the boys’ 3,000 meters, Sherman’s Tyler Geary in the boys’ javelin, Trout Lake’s Jade McLean in the girls’ pole vault, and Dufur’s Ruby Wilson in the girls’ 3000 meters.

Boys Tennis

Oregon Class 4A Tournament in Corvallis

Boys Doubles First Round

Case Johnston/Clark David, St. Mary’s def. Zach Pothier/Jesus Chavez, The Dalles 6-0, 7-5

Tyler Do/Jacob Peizner, OES def. Julian Rodriguez/Gunderson Emmett, The Dalles 6-3, 6-1