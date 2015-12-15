May 20 Prep Sports Roundup

Track and Field

Hood River Valley’s Syl Perrin won the girls’ 3,000 meters and Diyora Khudoidodova the girls’ high jump on the first day of the Northwest Oregon Conference Championships at Putnam. Also qualifying for the state meet with second place finishes were Solomon Parson in the boys’ javelin and Francisco Solberg in the boys’ pole vault. The NWOC meet will continue on Friday.

The Dalles’ Willow Ziegenhagen won the girls’ javelin and Laura Black took first in the girls’ pole vault at the Tri-Valley Conference Championships at Molalla. Competition continues today.

Baseball

Hood River Valley 5, Centennial 0: Tyson Harjo pitched a masterful three-hit shutout, striking out ten and walking only one. Davin Snyder scored three times and drove in a run for HRV as the Eagles won for the 19th time this season.

Estacada 9, The Dalles 6: A Riverhawk comeback from a 7-0 deficit fell just short. Evan Ortega went two for four and drove in a run.

Softball

Hood River Valley 15, Centennial 5: Kenadie Lucas three for four and struck out nine in relief in the final home game of her high school career. Graceyn Hanshaw had a three for four game at the plate while driving three runs.

The Dalles 4, Estacada 3 (8 innings): Siyra Faulkner’s two-out base hit drove home the winning run. Ainslee Eisland homered and drove in three runs for the Riverhawks.