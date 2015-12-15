May 19 Prep Sports Roundup

Golf

Dufur’s Tygh Timinsky finished sixth at the Oregon Class 4A Girls Golf Tournament at Eagle Crest Resort. Timinsky shot an 87 on Tuesday as scores went up across the board. She shot an 81 on Monday. The Rangers finished tenth in the team standings.

Hood River Valley’s Aksel Betz finished 18th at the Oregon Class 5A Boys Golf Tournament at Tokatee Golf Club in Blue River. Betz shot an 84 in the second round after firing a 75 in the firt round.

The Dalles’ Andrew Westin finished in a tie for 44th after shooting a 92 on the last day of the Oregon Class 4A Boys Golf Tournament at Emerald Valley Golf Club in Creswell.

Oregon High School Lacrosse Association Second Round

Grant 12, Hood River Valley 9

Baseball

Hood River Valley 7, Hillsboro 1: Landon Pratt and Bodie Stuben combined to give up only five hits and strike out nine as the Eagles completed a two-game sweep of the Spartans. Maverick Hockett and Nick Tuttle had two hits apiece to lead the HRV offense.

Softball

Hood River Valley 8, Hillsboro 7 (9 innings): Presslie Josephson’s two-out base hit scored Isa Rivera with the game winning run, capping off a three-run bottom of the ninth as the Eagles snapped a seven-game losing streak. Kenadie Lucas and Graceyn Hanshaw both had four for five days at the plate.