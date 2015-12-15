May 18 Prep Sports Roundup

Boys Golf

Hood River Valley’s Aksel Betz shot a three-over-par 75 at the Oregon Class 5A Tournament at Tokatee Golf Club at Blue River, good for a tie for seventh after the first round heading into today’s final 18.

The Dalles’ Andrew Westin shot a 27-over-par 99 at the Oregon Class 4A Tournament at Emerald Valley Golf Club in Creswell, and is in 50th place.

Girls Golf

Dufur’s Tygh Timinsky is tied for sixth after one round at the Oregon Class 4A Tournament at Eagle Crest Resort in Redmond. Timinsky shot a nine-over-par 81, and is nine shots back of the leader. Dufur is currently tenth in the team standings.

Oregon Girls Lacrosse Association Semi-Final

Jesuit 14, Hood River Valley 2

Baseball

Gladstone 2, The Dalles 1: The Riverhawks were limited to two hits, as the Gladiators scored single runs in the fourth and fifth innings to win.

Softball

Gladstone 4, The Dalles 3 (10 innings): Gladstone snapped the Riverhawks’ 14-game winning streak and handed them their first Tri-Valley Conference loss on a tenth inning run.