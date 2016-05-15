May 15-16 Prep Sports Roundup

Baseball

Hood River Valley 5, Hillsboro 3: Maverick Hockett’s two run single in the bottom of the sixth inning lifted the Eagles to the win after the Spartans came from three runs down to tie the game in a driving rain.

The Dalles 14, Madras 7: The Riverhawks scored nine runs in the first inning as they snap a four-game losing streak. Evan Ortega and Thatcher Dray drove in three runs apiece.

Sherman sweeps Elgin 14-5 and 15-4: Drake Dark drove in three runs in each game for the Huskies, while Gage Simpson went three for four in both contests.

Softball

Hillsboro 8, Hood River Valley 6: The Spartans scored two in the bottom of the sixth inning to complete a comeback from a five-run deficit. Taylor Duckwall went three for three with three runs batted in for the Eagles.

The Dalles 18, Madras 0: Hailey Johnson hit two home runs and drove in three, while Morgan Donivan also homered and had three RBI as the Riverhawks stayed unbeaten in the Tri-Valley Conference.

Columbia defeated Nooksack Valley 17-12 in the fifth place game of the Southwest Washington Class 1A District tournament to advance to the state tournament in Richland later this week. The win ended a long weekend for the Bruins that saw them win four out of six games, including three out of four on Saturday. In the final game, Danica Herman homered and drove in seven runs, while Josella Posini also homered and had four RBI.

Track and Field

Stevenson earned 17 boys entries and 14 girls qualifiers, while the Columbia boys and girls had 14 each to advance from the Trico League Championships to next week’s Southwest Washington Class 1A District Meet. Stevenson’s Jude Travinski won the boys’ 100 meters, Columbia’s Sara Miller was first in the girls’ 100, Daisy Jones of Stevenson topped the girls’ 800, and Samantha Evans of CHS won the girls’ high jump.

Sherman won the girls’ title at the Del LaRue Invitational in Ione. Chloe Simpson swept the jumps for the Huskies, while T’Sharra Lanthorn won both distance races. Sherman’s boys finished second, with Trysten Lofthouse winning the 3,000 meters.

Oregon High School Lacrosse Association

First Round

Hood River Valley 22, West Albany 2: The Eagles advance to a second round match at Grant on Tuesday at 6 p.m. The two teams split a pair of one-goal decisions in the regular season.

Boys Tennis

The Dalles left the Oregon Class 4A Special District 4 Tournament in Hermiston with three entries for the state tournament. Dante Kim finished third in boys’ singles, while Julian Rodriguez and Gunderson Emmett finished third and Zach Pothier and Jesus Chavez fourth in boys’ singles. The state 4A tourney starts on Thursday in Corvallis.

Southwest Washington Class 1A Boys Soccer Tournament

Elma 2, Columbia 1: The Bruins were eliminated from post-season play with the loss.