May 14 Prep Sports Roundup

Oregon Girls Lacrosse Association Quarterfinal

Hood River Valley 11, Oregon Episcopal 10: The Eagles nipped OES to move into a semifinal matchup with top-seed Jesuit on Monday at 8 p.m. at Lakeridge High School. It was the second time in six day for HRV to visit Oregon Episcopal and come away with a one-goal victory.

Southwest Washington Class 1A Boys Soccer Tournament Semifinal

Raymond-South Bend 1, Columbia 0: The Bruins will get a second chance at earning a state tournament bid when they play Elma on Saturday at noon in Tenino.

Boys Volleyball

LaSalle def. Hood River Valley 3-0

Central Christian def. The Dalles 25-21, 25-11, 25-15

Track and Field

Lyle-Wishram’s Ezekiel Marble won both boys’ hurdles races and South Wasco’s Bailey Udey won the girls’ high jump and long jump at the Rocket Invitational in Pilot Rock. South Wasco’s Carson Moore won the boys’ javelin.

Girls Tennis

The Dalles’ Liz Murillo and Sherman’s Emma Goodenough each won their first two matches to advance to the singles quarterfinals at the Class 4A Special District 4 tournament in Hermiston. Sherman’s Leah Goodenough and Vivian Rolfe also went 2-0 on the first day to reach the quarters in doubles.

Boys Tennis

Dante Kim of The Dalles won two matches to reach the final eight in singles at the district tourney in Hermiston. Four Riverhawk doubles teams had reached the second round when play ended Thursday.