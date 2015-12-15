May 13 Prep Sports Roundup

Tennis

Hood River Valley’s Kaylen Mitchell won the Northwest Oregon Conference girls’ singles championship. Mitchell completed a five match run through the bracket with two wins on Wednesday, first defeating Wilsonville’s Teagen Hamilton 6-3, 6-0 in the semifinal, and following up with a 7-5, 6-0 win over Trina Dinh of Parkrose in the final. Mitchell moves on to the state Class 5A tournament next weekend.

Two HRV doubles teams will join Mitchell at state. Charlotte Fuller and Anna Dalbey finished third in girls’ doubles, bouncing back from a 6-1, 6-1 loss to top seeds Kaitlin Carter and Isabella Montecucco of LaSalle by defeating Noemie Anderson and Suzy Valdiva of LaSalle 5-7, 6-1, 6-4. Kane and Kash Wagner advance to state in boys’ doubles, finishing fourth after falling to Lucas and Nolan Wong of LaSalle 6-2, 6-0 in the semifinal and Connor Richmond and Nafay Faisel of Wilsonville 6-4, 6-7, 6-4 in the third place match.

Baseball

Wilsonville 4, Hood River Valley 2: The Wildcats scored two runs in the second and fourth innings to complete a series sweep and move into first place in the Northwest Oregon Conference. Tyson Harjo and Maverick Hockett drove in the runs for HRV.

Softball

Wilsonville 7, Hood River Valley 0: Addi Smith pitched a one-hitter for the Wildcats, striking out 14 as Wilsonville blew the game open with a four-run fourth inning.