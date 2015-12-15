May 12 Prep Sports Roundup

Baseball

Wilsonville 6, Hood River Valley 5: Wilsonville scored three in the fourth inning and two in the fifth, then hung on as the Eagles scored three in the bottom of the seventh before seeing the game end with a runner in scoring position. The Wildcats move a game in front of the Eagles in the Northwest Oregon Conference heading into a rematch today at 5 p.m. in Wilsonville.

Sherman 5, Irrigon 4 (8 innings): Cael Bish singled home Eli Picard in the top of eighth inning to give the Huskies the win.

Castle Rock 1, Columbia 0: The Rockets made a single run in the second inning stand up and eliminate CHS from the Southwest Washington Class 1A District Tournament. Kellen Olson pitched an outstanding game for the Bruins, giving up only three hits while striking out ten.

Softball

Wilsonville 6, Hood River Valley 0: Wilsonville pitchers Addi Smith and Mia Rucker combined to throw a no-hitter, striking out 18.

Tennis

Hood River Valley’s Kaylin Mitchell along with two doubles teams have earned their invitations to the Oregon Class 5A tournament by advancing to the semi-finals at the Northwest Oregon Conference championships. Mitchell advanced to the semi with a 6-0, 6-1 quarterfinal win over Sai Nithya Kalavai of Wilsonville.

She’ll face Teagan Hamilton of Wilsonville in the semi-final.

HRV’s Charlotte Fuller and Anna Dalbey also reached the NWOC semis in girls’ doubles, topping LaSalle’s Olivia Klein and Rissa-Unique Stone 6-2, 4-6, 6-4. The Eagle pair faces LaSalle’s Kaitlin Carter and Isabella Montecucco in the semi-final round.

The Eagles’ Kane and Kash Wagner got to the semis and the state tournament with a 6-1 win over Asa Gessler and Thorin Hepburn of Wilsonville, and will go up against Lucas and Nolan Wong of LaSalle today.

Golf

Hood River Valley’s Aksel Betz qualified for the Oregon Class 5A Boys Golf Tournament next Monday at Tokatee Golf Course. Betz had a 22nd place finish at the Special District 1 Tournament at Meadow Lakes Golf Course in Prineville, but qualified thanks to his second place finish in the Northwest Oregon Conference tournament last week. Both the Eagle boys and girls teams finished sixth in the team standings.

The Dalles’ Andrew Westin qualified for the Oregon Class 4A Boys Golf Tournament at Emerald Valley in Creswell after a 7th place finish at Tri-Valley Conference Tournament at Arrowhead Golf Club in Molalla. The Riverhawk boys finished fifth as a team, while The Dalles girls’ were third in the Special District 2 tourney, led by a sixth place finish by the Riverhawks’ Elliott Winwood.

Dufur’s Tygh Timinsky cruised to a 14-shot win at the Class 4A Special District 4 Girls Golf Tournament, and will head to the state tournament at Eagle Crest. The Rangers were second to Trinity Lutheran in the team standings.

Southwest Washington Class 1A Boys Soccer Tournament

Columbia 5, Montesano 2: The Bruins move into the semi-finals, visiting Raymond-South Bend on Thursday at 6 p.m.

Oregon Girls Lacrosse Association Playoffs

First Round

Hood River Valley 16, Central Catholic 6: The Eagles advance to play at Oregon Episcopal in the quarterfinals on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

Track and Field

Lyle-Wishram’s Ezekiel Marble and Jack Thiemann, Trout Lake’s Jayden Kusky, and South Wasco’s Bailey Udey won two events apiece at a meet in Maupin.