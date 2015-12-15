May 11 Prep Sports Roundup

Tennis

Hood River Valley at Northwest Oregon Conference Tournament First Round

Girls Singles

(1) Kaylen Mitchell def. Greta Dazer, LaSalle 6-0, 6-1

(5) Zoe Aiken def. Autumn Hesse, Canby 6-1, 6-1

Emily Doss def. Kaylin Doan, Centennial 4-6, 6-4, 6-0

Sofia Rodriguez def. Vivian Williams, Wilsonville 0-6, 6-0, 6-4

Girls Doubles

Cate Haspela/Ellie Giordano def. Siliva Nunez Lopez/Meadow Palmer, Hillsboro 6-1, 6-2

(5) Charlotte Fuller/Anna Dalbey def. Halei Brunais/Megan Lamug, Hillsboro 6-0, 6-0

(3) Ava Giordano/Grace Kerr def. Tammy Nguyen/Celmy Groff, Parkrose 6-0, 6-1

(2) Emma Ahrens/Kenna Crocker, Wilsonville def. Amelia Hotchkiss/Tess Balzer 6-0, 6-0

Boys Singles

(4) Carson Abel def. Brandon Le, Parkrose by default

Rune Baumahckl def. Harrison Vu, Parkrose, 6-2, 6-1

Oscar Shen, LaSalle def. Ansel Bernard 6-3, 6-1

Boys Doubles

Asher Weld/Emmi Galindo def. Jack Bossenbrock/Bao Nguyen, Parkrose 6-2, 6-2

Judah Tsipin/Justin Fox def. Lucas Fetrow/Julian Rodriguez-Barrgon, Milwaukie 7-5, 6-4

Green Sutton/Cooper Castello def. Lev Adams/Abdie Abraham, Parkrose 6-0, 7-6

(3) Kane Wagner/Kash Wagner def. Jordan Thongsy/Jaden Nyguen, Centennial 6-1, 6-2

Boys Golf

Hood River Valley is in sixth after one round of the Class 5A Special District 1 Tournament at Meadow Lakes in Prineville. Aksel Betz had the best round of the day for the Eagles, shooting a ten-over-par 82 to be in ninth place.

The Dalles is in fifth after the first round at the Tri-Valley Conference Tournament at Arrowhead in Molalla. The Riverhawks’ Andrew Westin shot a 94 and is in ninth place.

Girls Golf

Hood River Valley is in sixth at the Class 5A Special District 1 Tournament at Meadow Lakes in Prineville. Kailee Klindt is in 18th after shooting 103 in the opening round.

The Dalles is in second behind leader Catlin Gable at the Class 4A Special District 2 Tournament at Arrowhead in Molalla. Elliott Winwood had the best round for the Riverhawks, and is in fourth place after shooting 101.

Dufur’s Tygh Timinsky leads by four shots at the Class 4A Special District 6 Tournament at Buffalo Peak Golf Course in Union. She had a two-over 74 in round one to lead Heppner’s Naomi Propheter by four. The Rangers are in third in the team standings.

Baseball

SW Washington Class 1A Tournament: Seton Catholic 23, Columbia 0: The Bruins will try to stay in the tournament at Castle Rock today at 4 p.m.

Molalla 4, The Dalles 2: Molalla scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to hand The Dalles its fourth straight loss.

Softball

The Dalles 10, Molalla 0: Siyra Faulkner homered, drove in three runs, and pitched a no-hitter in a five inning game as the Riverhawks won their 13th straight game. Cadence Young and Ainslee Eisland drove in two runs apiece.