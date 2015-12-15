May 1-2 Prep Sports Roundup

Baseball

LaSalle 5, Hood River Valley 2: A three-run sixth inning lifted the Falcons to the win, breaking HRV’s ten-game winning streak and giving the Eagles their first loss in Northwest Oregon Conference play. Trevor Jacobs homered for the Eagles.

Sherman sweeps Pilot Rock 9-7 and 24-19: Levi Alsup drove in five runs and Creed Weedman four as the Huskies won a wild second game to sweep the doubleheader.

Softball

LaSalle 14, Hood River Valley 1

Track and Field

Tyson Long won the 1500 meters and was second in the 800, while Derek Goulart won the high jump to lead The Dalles to a second place finish in the boys’ portion of the Centennial Invitational. Abigail Pope was second in the 1500 and Rozlyn Elliott second in the high jump to be the top finishers for the Riverhawk girls.

Dufur won the girls’ title at the Redside Invitational in Maupin. Jacey Calloway won a pair of events for the Rangers, while Sherman’s Chloe Simpson was also a double winner. Lyle-Wishram’s Ezekiel Marble won three events, in the boys competition, while Dufur’s Zeb Stelzer and Trout Lake’s Jayden Kusky won two apiece.

Columbia’s four by 400 meter relay team, finished first, Samantha Evans won the high jump, and Sara Miller had two seconds and a third to help the CHS girls to a third place finish at the Panther Twilight at Washougal

Boys Lacrosse

Hood River Valley 13, Lincoln 5

Girls Lacrosse

Hood River Valley 17, Central Catholic 5

Girls Tennis

Hood River Valley 6, Wilsonville 2

Girls Flag Football

Bend 19, The Dalles 0

Reynolds 25, The Dalles 12