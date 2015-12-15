Maupin Water Boil Notice Lifted

The City of Maupin announced its boil water notice for Upper Maupin has been lifted.  Coliform and E. coli tests of its water system came back negative on Tuesday.  The water has now been verified as safe to drink, allowing the boil water notice to be officially lifted.  Maupin officials are asking residents to continue to be frugal with water use by limiting irrigation as much as possible.  Maupin’s main water reservoir broke open on Saturday, causing a complete loss of water for a time to parts of Upper Maupin, including Canyon Rim Assisted Living, the Clinic, and all homes in the Troutman Addition.  City officials are working with state and county representatives to move toward a permanent fix for the reservoir.       

