Matthews Receives 150 Month Sentence In Hayes Death

A 32-year-old man received a 150-month prison sentence in the April 2024 death of a Hood River man who was run over by a pickup truck when he caught three people trying to steal his bicycle. Johnathan Matthews pleaded guilty to Manslaughter in the First Degree, Robbery in the Third Degree, and Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle following a judicial settlement conference in the Hood River County Courthouse on Monday. Hood River County District Attorney Matt Ellis says Matthews had stolen the truck from Jacobs Sanitation in The Dalles, and with co-defendants William Hardy, Jr. and Elizabeth Bowman drove to Hood River, where Hardy attempted to steal a bike owned by Stephen Hayes and put in the bed of the pickup. Hayes ran out of his home, and grabbed the passenger side of the truck as Matthews tried to drive away. Matthews sped and swerved, dragging Hayes, throwing him to the ground, and running him over. Hardy pled guilty to robbery, theft, and burglary charges as part of an agreement to testify against Matthews should the matter have gone to trial, and his sentencing is pending.