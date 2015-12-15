Martin Family Remains Identified

DNA analysis has revealed that human remains found in the vicinity of a car located in a catch-basin area of the original locks at Cascade Locks are those of three members of a family who went missing in December 1958. The Hood River County Sheriff’s Office says the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office positively identified one set of remains as those of Kenneth Martin, and based on other factors identified the others as his wife Barbara and 14-year-old daughter Barbie. They disappeared in December 1958 while reportedly visiting the Gorge to collect Christmas greenery. The bodies of two other daughters, Virginia and Susan, were found downstream months later. A private diver in 2024 found underwater what was eventually concluded to be the car the family was in, and returned to that location in 2025, located the human remains, and turned them over to law enforcement. The Sheriff’s Office says it found no evidence of a crime, and concluded its investigation into the case.