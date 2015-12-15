Market conditions for cherries may be stabilizing as harvest continues around the Mid-Columbia. Area orchardist and Oregon Sweet Cherry Commission Chair Ian Chandler says they started well, then there was a glut that led to a downturn, but the market is turning upward again. Chandler says they are hitting the Fourth of July window with high quality fruit, even though there was some rain and wind damage in the early part of the season. Labor supply has been good this year. But the big question is whether market prices can overcome input costs that continue to increase.