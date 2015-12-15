Mariposa Village Receives Award

The new affordable housing development in Hood River is receiving statewide recognition. Mariposa Village has been named a 2026 Building Tomorrow Today Award winner by the Oregon American Planning Association. The project is the City of Hood River’s newest affordable housing development — and the first time the city has taken on the role of housing producer. When complete, Mariposa Village will provide 130 income-restricted homes for families earning between 30 and 60% of the area median income. The city purchased seven acres for the project and leveraged $1.6 million in local resources to attract nearly $55 million in outside investment. The first two of six residential buildings are now complete, and residents have begun moving in. The entire development is expected to be finished by spring 2027. City officials say the project is the result of more than a decade of planning, public engagement and partnerships aimed at addressing housing affordability in the Hood River community.