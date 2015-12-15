Mariposa Village Construction On Schedule

Work on the Mariposa Village affordable housing development off Rand Road in Hood River is on schedule. Mid-Columbia Housing Authority and Columbia Cascade Housing Corporation Executive Director Karen Long says they are on track for the first phase of the 130-unit project this summer, with the second phase of units ready in January 2027. The project is targeted to families earning 60 percent or less of the annual median income in the area. Mid-Columbia Housing Authority recently received funding to build 76 affordable housing units on Chenwoith Loop Road in The Dalles, 20 of which will be reserved for veterans. Long said construction is currently targeted to begin in late summer of 2026, and will take about 18 months to complete.