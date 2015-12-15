March 5 Prep Basketball Roundup

Oregon Class 1A Boys Basketball Tournament at Baker City

Consolation Semi-Final

South Wasco 65, Prairie City 58: Jason Hull became Oregon high school basketball’s all-time single season scoring leader as he scored 36 points and pulled down 10 rebounds to lead the Redsides to the victory. Hull passed the season points record set by Lincoln’s Swede Halbrook 74 years ago. Ryker Thompson scored 18 for South Wasco, who took a 17 point lead into halftime but had to withstand a third quarter run by Prairie City. South Wasco meets Crosspoint Christian in the consolation final on Saturday morning at 8 a.m.