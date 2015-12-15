March 4 Prep Basketball Roundup

Oregon Class 1A Boys Basketball Tournament at Baker City

Quarterfinal

Open Door Christian 65, South Wasco 60: Open Door held the state’s leading scorer, Jason Hull, to just 15 points and pulled away late after trailing by one going into the fourth.

Hull did find his shot in the third quarter, hitting three triples while freshman teammate Ryker Thompson also scored nine in the period to give the Redsides a one point lead.

But in the fourth Open Door was able to hold Hull to just one made three and hit four as a team, two from Brendan Tischler.

Ethan Zelenivskiy led Open Door with 21 points and grabbing 13 boards along with four steals. Rowen Huff led the Redsides with 20 points and six rebounds while Hull finished with 15 points and five boards. Thompson scored 16 points.

South Wasco will take on Prairie City in the consolation semifinals this morning at 10:45.