March 26 Prep Sports Roundup

Baseball

Hood River Valley 5, Green Mountain (CO) 1:  Bodie Stuben and Ty Harjo combined on a three-hitter, striking out 11.  Harjo also had two doubles, and Landen Pratt drove in two runs.

Ralston Valley (CO) 6, Hood River Valley 5:  The Eagles left the winning run in scoring position to end the game, falling in a back-and-forth contest.  Davin Snyder had two hits and scored three times atop the Eagle lineup.

Philomath 12, The Dalles 2:  Philomath scored all of their runs in the first four innings.  Kale Beardmore went two for three and drove in a run for the Riverhawks. 

Castle Rock 8, Columbia 5:  The Rockets used a four-run fourth inning to grab the Trico League victory.  Kellen Olson had two hits and two runs batted in, while Trenton Boydston also drove in a pair.

Seton Catholic 20, Stevenson 0

 

Softball

The Dalles 15, LaGrande 3:  Ava Graves drove in five runs and Ainslee Eisland had a homer and four RBI.

The Dalles 20, Tillamook 4:  Graves had three more RBI, Eisland homered again and knocked home a pair as did Siyra Faulkner.

Columbia sweeps Castle Rock 19-3 and 22-4:  Danica Herman drove in five runs as the Bruins accumulated 24 hits in game one, buoyed by a 12-run second inning.  The Bruins then had an 11-run first inning in the nightcap as Julia Mullinix homered and had five RBI.  Hailie Kock went nine for nine in the doubleheader.

Seton Catholic sweeps Stevenson 15-0 and 13-2

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