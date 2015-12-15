March 25 Prep Sports Roundup

Baseball

Castle Rock 9, Columbia 7 (8 innings):  The Rockets scored three runs in the seventh to tie then came up with a pair in the extra frame to grab the Trico League win.  Samuel Knott homered and drove in three runs for the Bruins.

 

Seton Catholic 8, Stevenson 2:

Sherman 9, The Dalles JV 8:  The Huskies scored four in the bottom of the sixth inning to win it, including a two-run single by Greg Simpson.

 

Track and Field

Columbia finished second and Stevenson third in a five-school meet at Seton Catholic.  Jude Travinski of Stevenson and Columbia’s Sara Miller each won a pair of events.

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