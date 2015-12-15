March 24 Prep Sports Roundup

Baseball

Forge Christian (CO) 9, Hood River Valley 3: An eight-run second inning was the difference in the game. HRV got off to a 2-0 lead after an inning and a half, but the Eagle offense was shut down after the first two innings.

Phoenix 7, The Dalles 3: Three-run innings in the second and seventh innings were the difference to give the Pirates the win. Gunner Bustos drove in a pair of runs for the Riverhawks.

Riverside 12, Sherman 11: Riverside scored two in the bottom of the seventh inning to win a back and forth game. Rhyder Smith had three RBI for the Huskies.

Rainier 12, Sherman 4

Softball

Crater 9, Hood River Valley 0

Grants Pass 17, Hood River Valley 2

The Dalles 19, Lost River 0: Madalynn Sagapolutele had two homers and drove in five runs.

The Dalles 15, Milwaukie 1: Ainslee Eiesland drove in four runs on a pair of hits as the Riverhawks stay unbeaten on the season.