March 24 Prep Sports Roundup

Baseball

Forge Christian (CO) 9, Hood River Valley 3:  An eight-run second inning was the difference in the game.  HRV got off to a 2-0 lead after an inning and a half, but the Eagle offense was shut down after the first two innings.

 

Phoenix 7, The Dalles 3:  Three-run innings in the second and seventh innings were the difference to give the Pirates the win.  Gunner Bustos drove in a pair of runs for the Riverhawks.

 

Riverside 12, Sherman 11:  Riverside scored two in the bottom of the seventh inning to win a back and forth game.  Rhyder Smith had three RBI for the Huskies.

Rainier 12, Sherman 4

 

Softball

Crater 9, Hood River Valley 0

Grants Pass 17, Hood River Valley 2

 

The Dalles 19, Lost River 0:  Madalynn Sagapolutele had two homers and drove in five runs.

The Dalles 15, Milwaukie 1:  Ainslee Eiesland drove in four runs on a pair of hits as the Riverhawks stay unbeaten on the season.

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