March 23 Prep Sports Roundup

Baseball

West Point (AZ) 5, Hood River Valley 3: A seventh inning Eagle comeback fell just short, as a four-run fifth inning for the Dragons proved to be the difference. Bodie Stuben and Nick Tuttle each drove in a run for HRV, which lost for the first time this season as they start a four-game stay in Arizona.

The Dalles 4, Sweet Home 3: The Riverhawks scored a pair of runs in each of the fifth and sixth innings, then held on as the Huskies plated two in the top of the seventh, and had a runner in scoring position to end the game. Thatcher Dray had a pair of hits and drove in a run for The Dalles.

Softball

Dallas 20, Hood River Valley 1

Eagle Point 5, Hood River Valley 1: Honey Wampler-Bryan had an RBI in the first game and joined Gracyn Hanshaw with two hits each in the second game.

The Dalles 12, Crook County 1: Maddy Sagapolutele had a homer and four runs batted in while Ainslee Eiesland also hit a home run and had three RBI.

The Dalles 10, Ridgeview 3: Eiesland had two hits and drove home two runs in the nightcap for the Riverhawks.

Stevenson sweeps Goldendale 21-7 and 32-12: Chloe White drove in four runs for Stevenson with game 1, while Lily Wilkerson had four RBI in game two.

Boys Soccer

Columbia 8, Onalaska 0

Toledo-Winlock 15, Stevenson 0