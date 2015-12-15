March 2 Prep Basketball Roundup

Boys Basketball

Hood River Valley 63, Milwaukie 55: Grant Dunn scored 12 of his 16 points in the fourth quarter as the Eagles used a late surge to pull away for the win. The Eagles reached the ten-win mark in the final game of the season. J.J. Poole scored 14 points and Talon Britt and Cooper Wells added 11 each. Landon Owens tallied 14 points to lead Milwaukie.

Girls Basketball

Hood River Valley 44, Milwaukie 29: The Eagles scored 11 points in each quarter to jump above .500 in the Northwest Oregon Conference. Bella Howe scored 14 points on four three-pointers, while Addi Van Metre had 10 points. The Eagles finish the season when they host Parkrose this evening at 5:45.