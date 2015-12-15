March 19 Prep Sports Roundup

Baseball

Columbia sweeps Kalama 8-6 and 12-11: The Bruins scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh of game two on a walk, hit by pitch, and finally a Chinook error, all with the bases loaded. In the opener, the Bruins’ Kellen Olson had pair of hits to pace the offense.

Softball

Kalama 9, Columbia 8: The Bruins came back to score five runs in the top of the seventh inning, but they couldn’t quite pull even. Hailie Kock had three doubles and drove in two runs, while Joella Posini and Fiona Grabb also had two RBI for the Bruins.

Boys Soccer

Columbia 12, Kalama 0

LaCenter 8, Stevenson 0

Track and Field

The Dalles’ Willow Ziegenhagen won three events in the season opening Mullen Leavitt Invitational at Sid White Field that involved a number of area schools. Ziegenhagen won the girls’ javelin, high jump, and 400 meters. Bailey Udey of South Wasco took first in both the girls’ long jump and triple jump. In the boys’ half of the meet, Ezekiel Marble of Lyle-Wishram won both hurdles races, and The Dalles’ Tyson Long won both the 800 and 3,000 meters.

Boys Volleyball

Hood River Valley def. The Dalles 25-6, 25-4, 25-9

Girls Lacrosse

West Linn 18, Hood River Valley 6