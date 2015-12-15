March 18 Prep Sports Roundup

Baseball

The Dalles 15, Valley Catholic 5: Gunner Bustos and Zeke Cervantes drove in two runs on two hits each as the Riverhawks took advantage of six Valiant errors to win their season opener.

Softball

Sandy 14, Hood River Valley 2: The Pioneers had six extra base hits on the way to the victory in the season opener for both teams. Honey Wampler-Bryan and Addi Van Metre drove in the runs for HRV, while Gracyn Hanshaw had a pair of hits for the Eagles.

Toutle Lake 15, Columbia 5: The Bruins scored four runs in the first, but could not hold off Toutle Lake. Joella Posini had two hits and two runs batted in for CHS.

Boys Lacrosse

Hood River Valley 12, Sherwood 8: The Eagles win their second game in a row to start the season.