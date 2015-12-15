March 17 Prep Sports Roundup

Baseball

Hood River Valley 4, St. Helens 0: Landon Pratt and Trevor Jacobs combined on a no-hitter, striking out 15 Lions’ batters. Chaz Valentine drove in the go-ahead run with a base hit in the fifth inning, while Pratt drove in two in the sixth.

Umatilla 18, Sherman 14 (8 innings): The Vikings scored four runs in the top of the eighth inning to pull out the win.

Softball

The Dalles 9, Cascade 5: Candace Young had two hits and brought home four runs, while Edie May had three RBI to lead the Riverhawks to the win.

Columbia 5, Kalama 2: Danica Herman had three hits and a home run as the Bruins won their season opener.

Boys Soccer

Columbia 1, Stevenson 0

Boys Tennis

Hood River Valley 5, Redmond 3

The Dalles 4, Ridgeview 4

Girls Tennis

Redmond 4, Hood River Valley 4

Girls Golf

Pendleton trimmed Dufur by one shot, while The Dalles finished fourth in a tournament at The Dalles Country Club. The Rangers’ Tygh Timinsky shot a seven-over-par 79 to win medalist honors.