Man Presumed Deceased After Kayak Found Adrift In The Columbia

The Hood River County Sheriff’s Office is continuing a recovery operation in the Columbia River following reports of an unoccupied boat adrift near the end of a sandbar.

Authorities say they received multiple reports at about 2:08 Thursday afternoon.

Marine Patrol deputies later found a fishing kayak in the area, with its trolling motor still running.

A search for the kayak’s owner was launched with assistance from the sheriff’s office plane, the Columbia River Inter-Tribal Police and the Hood River Police Department.

The owner has been identified as David Kalousdian of Hood River.

The Sheriff’s Office says he has not been found and is presumed deceased.

Search efforts are continuing, but authorities say the mission has shifted from a search operation to a recovery operation.