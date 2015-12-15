Man Found Dead In Vehicle On Gifford Pinchot Forest

The Skamania County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an adult male whose body was found inside a vehicle in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest.   Deputies responded Sunday to U.S. Forest Service Road 25-0210, after a vehicle was discovered concealed from view along a decommissioned forest road.  During the investigation, a patrol sergeant found the man deceased inside the vehicle.  With help from the Skamania County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Team, the body was recovered from the remote location.  The Skamania County Coroner’s Office conducted the death investigation in coordination with the Sheriff’s Office.  Investigators say preliminary evidence indicates the death was self-inflicted.  They have found no evidence that anyone else was involved.

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