Man Dies In Fall From Cliff Near Punchbowl Falls

A 19-year-old man from Kennewick has died after falling from a cliff near Punchbowl Falls in the Eagle Creek drainage. The Hood River County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called just before 7:30 a.m. Saturday, after another hiker reported the man had fallen between 50 and 80 feet from a cliff above the falls. Deputies, along with members of the Crag Rats and Pacific Northwest Search and Rescue, responded to the scene and confirmed the man had died. Investigators say the victim had left the trail and was attempting to climb down the rock face to the base of the waterfall when he fell onto the rocks below. The Hood River County Medical Examiner assisted with the recovery, and the Sheriff’s Office says the death has been ruled a tragic accident. Next of kin have been notified. More than 20 volunteers took part in the recovery operation, which required a technical rope rescue and lasted several hours.