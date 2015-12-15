Man Arrested On Trafficking & Sex Charges

A 47-year-old man who has operated coffee businesses in the area was arrested over the weekend on forty-six different charges, including 38 felonies, involving trafficking in persons, compelling prostitution, and online sexual corruption of a child. Hood River County Sheriff’s Public Information Officer Joel Ives confirmed Bryan Matthew McGeeney was arrested over the weekend by the Hood River Police Department after a joint investigation by both agencies. Records at the Northern Oregon Regional Correctional Facility show McGeeney was taken into custody on Friday, and has been lodged there since then. According to Oregon Circuit Court records, a grand jury indictment was issued on Friday along with a warrant for McGeeney’s arrest. Multiple charges of rape, delivery of cocaine to a minor, unlawful delivery of a marijuana item, and furnishing alcohol to a person under 21 cited in the court documents. Ives said the charges involve alleged crimes that occurred in Hood River and Wasco counties. McGeeney was arraigned before Circuit Judge Karen Ostrye in Hood River today, and there is a plea hearing scheduled for tomorrow morning at 11:30.