Man Arrested In The Dalles With Large Amount Of Meth Appears In Court

A Madras man arrested in The Dalles with a large quantity of methamphetamine in his vehicle made his first appearance in federal court on Wednesday. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Eugene says 48-year-old Theodore Ernest Jokinen has been charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Court documents show that detectives from the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team last Friday observed Jokinen driving westbound on Interstate 84 near The Dalles, and had information that he was returning from Yakima in possession of methamphetamine. Jokinen was initially stopped by The Dalles Police Department for a traffic infraction, and a narcotics detection K-9 indicated the presence of drugs in the vehicle. A search revealed roughly ten pounds of prepackaged suspected methamphetamine inside the passenger compartment of the vehicle. Jokinen has multiple prior convictions in Jefferson County for delivery of a controlled substance.