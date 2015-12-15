Man Arrested In Reception Shooting

A Hood River County Sheriff’s deputy and another person escaped injury after shots were fired during an investigation at a wedding reception in Odell early Sunday morning. Deputies say they responded just after midnight to reports that a man had threatened to shoot someone at a wedding on Summit Drive before leaving the scene. While a deputy was interviewing the person who reported the threat, investigators say a suspect stepped out of a nearby orchard and fired several shots toward the deputy and the witness, then ran back into the orchard. No one was hit, and the deputy moved people at the wedding to safety behind nearby vehicles. Police later stopped a vehicle in Wasco County and arrested 29-year-old Abraham Delgado Bucio of The Dalles on multiple felony charges. Authorities allege he had threatened people at the wedding and later tried to shoot one of them, but the gun failed to fire. Delgado Bucio made an initial appearance in Hood River County Circuit Court on Monday morning, with cash bail set at $2,500.