Man Arrested In Lyle Barn Arson

A 35-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an alleged arson fire in the Lyle area last week. In a statement, Klickitat County Sheriff Bob Songer says the suspect was taken into custody after two days following the fire that burned down a barn. When deputies went to serve a warrant on the suspect two days after the fire at their property, the suspect drove a pickup toward deputies and did not obey commands to stop, eventually hitting a patrol car and letting out a female with a baby. The man resisted arrest and a struggle ensued before the suspect was taken into custody on charges including first degree arson, first degree reckless burning, and residential burglary. Songer said two deputies were injured in the struggle, one with a sprained wrist and the other with a compression fracture to the spine.