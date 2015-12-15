Man Arrested In Connection With Fossil Fires

A man wanted as a person of interest as a result of multiple fires in Fossil was taken into custody late Thursday after firefighters saw suspicious lights in the hills north of Fossil. Drones identified multiple power poles on fire Thursday. The Wheeler County Sheriff’s Office says its deputies along with multiple law enforcement officers from the Oregon State Police, Union, Yamhill and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Offices, and the FBI conducted a join tactical operation that led to an OSP officer to convince 28-year-old Ethan Burlingame in a phone conversation to surrender peacefully. Burlingame was taken into custody and later lodged at NORCOR in The Dalles. Fire crews from the Fossil Volunteer Fire Department, Wheeler Fire and Rescue, and Oregon Department of Forestry responded to take care of the power pole fires. The investigation is on-going.