Man Arrested For Hitting Two ODOT Workers On Closed Off-Ramp

The Oregon State Police arrested a Hood River man who drove into a closed Interstate 84 off-ramp on Wednesday and struck two Oregon Department of Transportation workers before leaving the scene. The OSP says ODOT had closed the Exit 64 eastbound off-ramp while crews worked to remove a crashed commercial truck and trailer. But a white Porsche entered the off-ramp, and the driver told workers he needed to take the exit to get to work, and drove through the closure, striking two ODOT employees. Neither were injured, and both declined medical treatment. Later in the day, the OSP spotted the car and pulled it over, arresting a 43-year-old Hood River man, who was booked into the Northern Oregon Regional Correctional Facility for reckless driving, recklessly endangering highway workers, and two counts of recklessly endangering another person. OSP reminds motorists they are required to obey traffic control devices, road closures, and directions from roadway workers.