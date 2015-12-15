Man Arrested After Shots Are Fired In 4th Street Grade Area

A man was arrested Tuesday evening after police received reports of shots being fired in the area of the 4th Street grade in the eastern portion of The Dalles.  The Dalles Police Chief Tom Worthy said they received a report of an adult male standing on the hillside behind a rock retaining wall and that he had fired six or seven shots from a firearm.  The Dalles Police officers arrived in the area and detained 43-year-old Travis Stubbs.  A search warrant of a residence in the 400 block of East 4th yielded several firearms, including the firearm suspected in the shooting.  Stubbs was arrested for unlawful use of a weapon and recklessly endangering another person, and lodged in the Northern Oregon Regional Correctional Facility.  Worthy confirmed no one was hurt and there have been no damage reports at this point.

