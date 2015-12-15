Mail Carriers Food Drive On Saturday

The National Association of Letter Carriers’ Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive — the largest single-day food drive in the country — is this Saturday.   All donations collected in Wasco and Sherman Counties will go directly to the Columbia Gorge Food Bank, and all donations collected in Hood River County will be delivered to FISH Food Bank.  To participate, place a bag of nonperishable, unexpired food items near your mailbox on Saturday.  Your letter carrier will collect it during their regular mail route.  Suggested items include canned vegetables, canned proteins, peanut butter, pasta, rice, and other shelf-stable foods.  Please ensure all items are unexpired and in undamaged packaging.

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