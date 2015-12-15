Mackency Receives WAGAP El Grito Heart Award

Washington Gorge Action Programs has named Alicia Flores Mackency this year’s recipient of its El Grito Heart Award. The award recognizes a community member who has gone above and beyond to support family, neighbors and the broader Gorge community. Organizers say Flores Mackency’s story reflects perseverance, service and a commitment to helping others. An immigrant and former farmworker, Flores Mackency spent years harvesting pears and strawberries at Dickey Farms before beginning what became a 21-year career with the Employment Department. She went on to become a translator and interpreter, helping Latino community members access essential services and understand their rights. Her work included interpreting in hospitals, courts and other settings. She was present for 22 births and three C-sections, helping families communicate during critical moments. Beyond her professional work, Flores Mackency has provided housing and connected newcomers with food banks and other community resources. She continues to serve by volunteering with the Glenwood Women’s Club and as an interpreter at the Department of Motor Vehicles.