Lyle Put On Level 3 Evacuation Due To Burdoin Fire (Update 10:10 p.m. 7/19/25)

Size of the Burdoin Fire went into the night at 6,506 acres, with fire officials reporting 37 primary structures having been damaged, and 14 destroyed.

Thirty other minor structures were listed as destroyed, and 50 damaged. The Southeast Washington Incident Management Team now in command of the firefighting effort reports crews are actively engaged in protecting 250 structures threatened by the fire along with spot fire management and fire line construction. Progress was made today on the west side of the fire near Bingen as well as along Highway 14. Ground crews will work through the night focusing specifically on the east front.

Highway 14 is closed from milepost 66 just east of Bingen to Highway 142 in Lyle. Highway 142 is closed from Highway 14 to milepost 5. Centerville Highway is also closed from Highway 14 to the town of Centerville.

The Level 3 “Go Now” evacuation order was expanded earlier today to include the town of Lyle, and now also includes High Prairie. A live interactive evacuation map, which includes updated Level 3, 2, and 1 advisories, is available at Klickitat County Emergency Management’s website and Facebook page. There are two Red Cross emergency shelters available, at Columbia High School in White Salmon and The Dalles Middle School.

Officials reported one firefighter was transported to a hospital for treatment of an undisclosed injury.