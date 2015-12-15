Lockdown At White Salmon Campus Ends

A lockdown Wednesday morning at the campus in White Salmon that includes Columbia High School, Henkle Middle School, and Stevenson Intermediate School was lifted at 11:30. White Salmon Valley School District Superintendent Rich Polkinghorn says the lockdown ended in consultation with law enforcement, which will maintain a visible presence on campus through the remainder of the school day. Polkinghorn says Klickitat County Dispatch received a report of a threat of harm directed toward students at the campus at approximately 9:13 this morning. He says school administration quickly implemented district safety procedures and initiated the “Lock Down” at the campus. Law enforcement arrived within minutes and worked with school administration to determine the credibility of the threat.