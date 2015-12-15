Lockdown At White Salmon Campus Ends

A lockdown Wednesday morning at the campus in White Salmon that includes Columbia High School, Henkle Middle School, and Stevenson Intermediate School was lifted at 11:30.  White Salmon Valley School District Superintendent Rich Polkinghorn says the lockdown ended in consultation with law enforcement, which will maintain a visible presence on campus through the remainder of the school day.  Polkinghorn says Klickitat County Dispatch received a report of a threat of harm directed toward students at the campus at approximately 9:13 this morning.  He says school administration quickly implemented district safety procedures and initiated the “Lock Down” at the campus.  Law enforcement arrived within minutes and worked with school administration to determine the credibility of the threat.

 

Adblock Detected

We have detected that you are using an adblock in your browser’s plugin to disable advertising from loading on our website.

Your Experience is very important to us, and your Ad Blocker enabled will cause our site not to perform as expected.  Turn off the Ad Blocker or add our site to your exceptions.  After you turn off or add exception please refresh the site or click ok.

Please note: Clicking OK below will NOT disable your ad blocker. You will need to make that change within the ad blocker's settings.

OK