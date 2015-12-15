Locations To Accept Recycling Not Taken At Curbside

There are now locations in both Hood River and The Dalles to recycle materials not accepted in curbside recycling carts. The new RecycleOn centers are funded by paper and packaging manufacturers under Oregon’s Recycling Modernization Act. They will be located at Hood River Garbage and The Dalles Disposal. Accepted materials include plastic bags and stretchy plastic, plastic lids and caps, plastic package handles, plastic buckets and pails, shredded paper in a paper bag, and aluminum foil and trays. Residents can find a complete list of accepted materials and site hours at RecycleOn.org/OregonCenters.