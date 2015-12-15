Little Buck Fire Efforts Continue

Mop up continues on the Little Buck Fire about six miles northeast of Shaniko, concentrating on edges with heavier fuels. The fire is estimated at 43,818 acres and is 50 percent contained. Northwest Complex Incident Management Team 10 Operations Section Chief Pete Suver says infrared shows isolated hot spots within the fire, always in juniper. He also noted gridding has secured the Big Hollow drainage. The Wasco County Sheriff’s Office has reduced several evacuation levels. Young Life remains at Level 2, or “Be Set.” Evacuation levels for Shaniko, Highway 97 from Shaniko to the Sherman County line, Antelope, Bennett Road, and Clarno have all been lowered from Level 2 to Level 1, or “Be Ready.” The Level 1 evacuation zone from Upper Tubs Road to Cold Camp Road has been lifted. The other fires in the Hay Creek Complex are fully contained.