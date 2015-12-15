Little Buck Fire Control Lines Hold, Containment 50%

Control lines on the Little Buck Fire about six miles northeast of Shaniko have held despite several days of windy conditions.  The 36,025 acre fire now has a containment figure of 50%.  On Tuesday, fire personnel extinguished more heat along the lines constructed to stop the fire’s run on Saturday.  In some areas with more vegetation, line construction with dozers and other heavy equipment created piles of juniper, sage and other woody debris.  Fire burned under the piles, requiring skidgines, engines and hand crews to coordinate pulling apart the piles to extinguish buried heat.  Firefighters continue to locate and cool buried heat near the edges of the fire.  The Wasco County Sheriff’s Office has reduced several evacuation levels.   Shaniko, Highway 97 from Shaniko to the Sherman County line, Antelope, Bennett Road, Young Life, and Clarno have been lowered from Level 3 “Go Now” to Level 2 “Be Set.”  The area from Upper Tubs Road to Cold Camp Road has also been reduced from Level 2 to Level 1 “Get Ready.”

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